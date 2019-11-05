Shirley Gaye Van Dyke Vasy
Shirley Gaye Van Dyke Vasy, 77, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 27, 2019.
Shirley was born on Bearwallow Mountain in Buchanan County, Va., on March 15, 1942, and grew up in Tazewell, Va. A lifelong learner, she graduated from Radford University in 1964 with a degree in history and earned two master’s degrees from George Mason University (School Administration, 1983; Higher Education Counseling 1990).
Shirley taught middle and high school for 25 years in Prince William County public schools where she is remembered as a passionate advocate for underprivileged students. In her free time, Shirley volunteered in countless political campaigns for both local, state, and national elections, favoring candidates whose policies benefited education, working families, and environmental stewardship.
In 2010, Shirley and her husband, Art, moved to Harrisonburg, Va., in order to be close to their son and grandchildren. She was an active member of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee and volunteered in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, sometimes with her therapy dog, Bart. Shirley was an avid skier, hiker, and traveler and enjoyed sharing her love of the outdoors with her grandchildren who will forever cherish the time they spent together at Massanutten and Canaan Valley.
Shirley was an inspiration to her family and friends for her warmth, her humor, and her boundless energy. She will be greatly missed, especially when the snow falls in the mountains.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 38 years, Arthur Vasy; sister, Hallie Kugler; brother, Don Van Dyke; son, Shaun Wright; and grandchildren, Lena and Van Fulton-Wright.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. at Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists in Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to The Bhavana Society (bhavanasociety.org/donate), 97 Meditation Trail, Back Creek Road, High View, WV 26808.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.