Shirley Grace Fulk
Shirley Grace Fulk, 85, of Broadway, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Kline, W.Va., and was a daughter to the late Homer and Elsie Stroop Hinkle.
She had worked at Aileen and Jamesway. Shirley was a member of Mount Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run.
On July 7, 1952, she married Harold Price Fulk, who preceded her in death on March 2, 2005.
Surviving is one grandson.
She was preceded in death by a son, Crosby Fulk; three brothers, Stanley Hinkle, Woodrow Hinkle and Arnold Hinkle, and a sister, Wanda McCain.
Pastor Scott Budde will conduct a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends following the service at noon at Mount Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church.
Friends may call anytime after noon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, or the Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
