Shirley Mae O’Neill Fink
Shirley Mae O’Neill Fink, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice in Charlottesville. She was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Staunton, the daughter of the late John Lewis O’Neill Sr. and Mary Mae Steveson O’Neill.
Mrs. Fink graduated from Harrisonburg High School as a proud member of the Class of 1957, and attended Madison College, now James Madison University. She worked in retail at several Harrisonburg businesses, but her favorite job was working at the former Rockingham Public Library, which fostered a lifelong love of reading. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
On Jan. 15, 1961, she married Donald Jay Fink Sr., who died July 25, 1981. She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Fink Nesselrodt and her husband, Forrest, of Penn Laird; a son, Donald Jay Fink Jr., of Harrisonburg; a grandson, Tyler Nesselrodt, of Penn Laird; a grandcat, Chuck; and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John Allen Fink, and a brother, John L. O’Neill Jr. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Shirley enjoyed playing Bingo, telling jokes, watching movies, traveling, and cheering for the New York Yankees. She loved her family, and especially enjoyed being a grandmother.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. There will be no other services.
Per her request, her body will be cremated and a private burial will be in Woodbine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com
