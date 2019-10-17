Shirley Rae Mowbray Hammer
Shirley Rae Mowbray Hammer, 84, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Little Gap near Elkton, Va., and was a daughter of the late Aubrey L. and Beulah Mae (Campbell) Mowbray.
Shirley was a member of East Point United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Randolph T. “Tommy” Hammer Jr. and Gregory A. Hammer; brother, George A. Mowbray; and sisters, Joyce McDonaldson, Gwendolyn Besendorfer and Audrey Jones.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey L. Hammer and wife, Brenda, of Elkton; daughter, Sharon D. Konstant and husband, Jeff, of Elkton; brother-in-law, Robert M. Hammer Jr. of Elkton; daughter-in-law, Peggy Hammer of McGaheysville; sister, Betty Hopkins of South Carolina; grandchildren, Kevin Hammer, Jonathan Hammer, Adam Konstant, Andrea Konstant, Alexandra Konstant, Raven Hammer, Kristie Hammer; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Rick Robertson and Pastor Kam Stabler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Point United Methodist Church, 3209 East Point Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
