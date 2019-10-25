Sue Catherine Pullen
Sue Catherine (Fox) Pullen, 84, of Luray, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home, where the service will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home Inc. in Luray.
