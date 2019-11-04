Susan Ann Brubaker Layman
Susan Ann Brubaker Layman, 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Layman was born Oct. 19, 1950, in Alexandria, Va., and was a daughter of late Elias and Mary Hazel (Sykes) Brubaker. She came to Harrisonburg to attend Madison College, where she met her husband. After time spent in Durham, N.C., Memphis, Tenn., and Cedar Campus, Mich., they moved back to the Valley to raise their family.
Susan was part of her church small group for over 30 years and was an active supporter of missions and Bible translations. She previous served on the Board of Directors for Mercy House and volunteered at the hospital. She retired from Montevideo Middle School where she was a sixth grade teacher. Susan was also previously a Sunday school teacher at Beldor Mennonite Church and was an active member of the Ladies Group at both Beldor and Weavers Mennonite Churches. Susan loved to knit, sew, quilt, and prepare Sunday dinners for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Eldon F. Layman; son, Daniel Layman (Margaret); daughter, Stephanie Layman; sisters, Phyllis Gardner, Sandra Brubaker; grandchildren, Kateri Layman, Bartholomew Layman, Thomas Layman, and a granddaughter due in March.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Weavers Mennonite Church with Pastor James Akerson officiating. Burial will follow at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery.
The family will receive friends between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
