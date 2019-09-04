Susan Marie Mast
Susan Marie Mast, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her residence. She was a hardworking, determined, courageous, selfless, and loving person overcoming many hardships through her strong faith.
Mrs. Mast was born May 30, 1938, in Holmes County, Ohio, and was a daughter of Jonas and Lizzie Ann (Miller) Hostetler. Throughout her working years, she held various jobs including working as a nurse’s aide, clerk at EMU bookstore, podiatrist assistant, and child care provider. In her heart, she was first and foremost a loving mother and a devoted grandmother whose two most important things in life were her faith and family.
She was a longtime member of Ridgeway Mennonite Church, where she taught children’s Sunday School for many years as well as being involved in many other aspects of church life. She was very passionate about pursuing her relationship with Christ through in-depth Bible Study and prayer.
As she aged, her adventurous spirit continued, exemplified by hiking the entire Virginia portion of the Appalachian Trail, parasailing over the Atlantic Ocean, sledding and riding roller coasters with her grandchildren all while in her 70s. Her hobbies included square dancing, puzzles, hiking, board games, and most of all anything involving her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Loren Mast and wife, Keri, of Harrisonburg, and Doris Oberholtzer and husband, Roger, of Broadway; grandchildren, Christopher, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Nicholas Oberholtzer, and Halie, Tyler, Brady Mast; siblings, Malinda, Alma, Dora, Jonas, Sam and Nelson; as well as by many dear and close friends. Susan was preceded in death by her siblings, Erma, Noah, Maylon, Eli, Abe, Polly, and Lizzie Ann.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Ridgeway Mennonite Church. The burial will be held privately. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ridgeway Mennonite Church, 546 Franklin St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.