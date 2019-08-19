The Rev. Al Jennings Landes
The Rev. Al Jennings Landes, 77, of Keezletown, Va., passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Landes was born April 27, 1942, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of the late Kenneth R. and Mary Frances Shirkey Landes.
Al worked at Suters Home Furnishings prior to starting a business with his brothers, Landes Brothers Roofing. He performed a variety of roofing installations including guttering and painting and was skilled in home improvement. He was a member and past president of Weekday Religious Education, a member of the Gideons International and was devoted to attending revival retreats with his wife.
On Oct. 6, 1962, he married Evelyn Jean Janney Landes, who survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Kat Moon, Karen Organ, and Kary Morris and husband, Tim; adopted daughter, Patty Bowers; brothers, Carl Landes and wife, Shirley, Donnie Ray Landes and Douglas Landes and wife, Barbara; two grandchildren, Damian Organ and Addison Morris; and one great-grandchild, Dante Organ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Alvin, Bobby and Charles Landes, and sisters-in-law, Mary Katherine, Sue and Carolyn Landes.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite, Chaplain Robin Martin and family friend, Debbie Brumfield, officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, 1700 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
