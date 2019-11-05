The Rev. William ‘Bill’ Rosenow
The Rev. William “Bill” Rosenow, 86, of Broadway, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was an ordained Lutheran Pastor in the ELCA serving in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and West Virginia for a period of 60 years.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Rosenow, and their six special K’s children, Kim and Doug Fawley, Karla and Jeff May, Kathie Rosenow, Kristee Trumbo, Kevin Rosenow and Kari’ and Mark Blosser; 10 grandchildren, Erin Sauder, Melissa May, Nathan May, Michael Fawley, Beth Driver, Katie Hundley, Kara Blosser, Victoria Trumbo, Will Rosenow and Anne Rosenow, as well as 10 ½ great-grandchildren.
Memorial prayers will be offered during the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908. Please request contributions to go towards Palliative Care.
