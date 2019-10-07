Thelma "Connie" Hotchkiss of Broadway, Va., died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Oct. 4, 2019. At the time of her death, Connie was residing at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. She was 93 years old.
Connie was born at Buffalo Ridge in Patrick County, Va., on July 16, 1926, the fifth and youngest child of Lillie Dove and Walter Daniel Conner. She was born in the home that her paternal grandfather built, and where her family lived. Connie was predeceased by both of her parents and four siblings -- Annie Dove Johnson, Walter Raymond Conner, Frank Jefferson Conner and Claude Calvin Conner. Connie was also predeceased by her beloved husband of more than 63 years, William J. Hotchkiss.
When Connie was 3 years old, her family moved from Patrick County to Roanoke, Va., where she spent the remainder of her childhood and teenage years. Connie graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in 1943 where she was editor of The Roanoke Roman, a newspaper written exclusively in Latin, and where she enjoyed being a member of the Radio Club.
In 1947, Connie graduated from Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Va., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a minor in French. While at Bridgewater, Connie once again used her journalism skills to become editor of the College newspaper, The B.C. Bee. It was in the spring of 1946 that Connie first caught a glimpse, from her dorm room window, of a handsome young naval officer, Bill Hotchkiss, who would eventually become her husband.
Connie and Bill were married on Nov. 25, 1948, and spent the next two and a half years in Richmond, Va., while Bill completed his Doctor of Medicine degree at the Medical College of Virginia. In their early years, Connie taught elementary school in Richmond, and later, in Stephens City, while Bill completed an internship at Winchester Memorial Hospital (VA). In 1952, upon completion of the internship, the young family moved to Broadway, Va., where Bill partnered with John Glick to form the Glick-Hotchkiss medical practice.
Connie and Bill provided a loving home in which to raise their six children, welcome and entertain their friends, host foreign exchange students, and generally maintain a revolving door. Hospitality was one of Connie's greatest gifts. She was always able to turn out fabulous meals with bountiful fare for how-ever-many turned up. The warm Christmas memories that were shared in this home -- many of the family’s most cherished memories -- are indelibly printed on the hearts of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike.
Connie was active in her community and honored to be one of the founders of the Village Library in Broadway, now a branch of the Massanutten Regional Library. Connie served on the Village Library Board for almost a quarter of a century, and also served on the board of the Massanutten Regional Library.
Connie was a member of the Auxiliary of the Rockingham County Medical Society where she served on the board for many years, including a term as president. She also served at the state level as president of the Virginia Medical Society Auxiliary.
Connie was an active member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren. She taught Sunday School, was head of Children's Education, served on the Nurture Commission, and, for many years, was a member of the Board of Trustees.
Connie's passions were her ever growing family, good literature, traveling, continual learning, and cultivating relationships. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed the challenge and social aspects of playing bridge with dear friends, and, well into her 70s, she determined that she would get over her fear of computers and develop the skills necessary to use technology in her relentless pursuit of learning. Most importantly, computers provided her a means of communicating with her children and grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her children, Mary Ann Reynolds (Mike), William J. Hotchkiss, Susan Taylor (David), Thomas Lee Hotchkiss (Catherine), Nancy Cross (Bernie) and James "Bo" Hotchkiss (Sherri); 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a niece and two nephews.
The family will be forever grateful for the compassionate care that their mother received from the dedicated staff at Wenger House and the loving support they felt from the entire VMRC community.
Her body was cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Linville Creek Church of the Brethren.
