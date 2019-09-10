Timmy Frederick Click, 69, of Timberville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Timmy was born in Timberville, Va., on Oct. 18, 1949, a son of the late Marlin Click and Catherine Moomaw Click.
He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 1968. Timmy retired from VDOT as a procurement manager. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Jerome.
Timmy was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Click, and a sister, Sandra Click. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Click; three daughters, Lori Reim and husband, Tim, Stacy Bauserman and Christy Downey; a brother, Larry Click; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Jerome, from 10 to 11 a.m., when a memorial service will be held by the Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 96 Laurel Hill Road, Verona, VA 24482 or Luke’s Backpacks, c/o 4109 Jerome Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
