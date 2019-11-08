Timothy Edwards Skinner, 48, of Spotsylvania, Va., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday Nov. 4, 2019.
Tim was born Oct. 26, 1971, in Fredericksburg, Va., and was a son of Henry “Eddie” and Jacklyn Skinner and the late Carol Newton.
He graduated from Broadway High School, class of 1989, and had been in the Boy Scouts and played football. After high school, he obtained many certifications in building and maintenance supervision, including mold remediation. He had worked many types of jobs and became a talented craftsman. He did carpentry, flooring of all types, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, and any kind of work that needed to be done. His latest position was maintenance supervisor at Boars Head Inn. Tim was a youth leader at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church and helped with several Girl Scout troops. He truly adored his children and spending time with family and friends. Tim loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Tyler Skinner; daughter, Sara Skinner and her boyfriend, Briston Keeler, all of Lacey Spring; step-son, Jonathan Dance of Crozet; former wives, Laurie Brinn Skinner and Tammy Dance Skinner; uncles, Johnnie Skinner and Donald Skinner and his wife, Alice; aunts, Rosetta Shifflett, JoAnn Meredith, Jennifer Gallahan and her husband, Tony, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Roseanne Skinner; brother, Dansby Skinner; grandparents, Lloyd and Agnes Skinner, Farrel Hensley and Rosie Hensley, and James and Jean Newton; aunt and uncle, Gloria Jean McMillian and husband, Worth, and their son, Mac; aunt, Dawn Skinner, and uncle, James Everette Newton.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family asks that you honor Tim by doing something kind for a neighbor or a friend in an anonymous and God honoring way.
He had requested to be cremated and placed beside his brother and sister. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville, with Pastor J.O. Phillips officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.