Tina Elaine Gibson
Tina Elaine Gibson, 54, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 1, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was born Feb. 12, 1965, in Virginia Beach and was a daughter of the late Grover and Tonya Goddard Gibson.
Tina was a devoted nana, mother, fiancee and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies and family. She loved cooking, canning, fishing and working in her immaculate garden. She had a green thumb like no other. She was an amazing person with the biggest heart and most wonderful laugh.
Surviving are three daughters, Tabitha Rogers, of Rawley Springs, Samantha Maddox, of Harrisonburg, and Lindsay “Moon” Stewart, of New Market; one son, Sonny Derrer, of Staunton; fiancé, Donald Harpine, of Broadway; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Grover Gibson Jr. and Bill Gibson; and two sisters, Laurie Skaggs and Tonya Dellinger. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Jason Derrer.
Her body was cremated. John Dellinger will conduct a memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Grandle Funeral Home chapel in Broadway. The family will receive friends prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
