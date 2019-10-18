Tony Delane Meadows
Tony Delane Meadows, 59, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Meadows was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of Sheldon and Loraine Shifflett Meadows, who survive.
Tony graduated from Elkton High School in 1977 and was a member of New Beginning Holiness Ministry in Grottoes. He enjoyed playing Bluegrass with his friends at Tuesday Night Jam at the Elkton Community Center, where he played guitar, banjo and bass. His greatest joys were going to the chicken coop with his granddaughter and playing games with his grandson.
On Feb. 1, 1982, he married Karen Faye Meadows, who survives. In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his son, Kevin Meadows and wife, Melissa, of Shenandoah; brother, Danny Meadows of Elkton; grandchildren, Ambree and Colton Meadows; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tammy and Gary Lam, Rex and Sharon Secrist, Anita Hensley; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bill and Judy Meadows.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Koontz Cemetery in Page County with Pastor Kevin Ratliff officiating.
Friends may visit at the Meadows home at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Virginia Cancer Center, 1215 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
