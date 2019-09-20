Tonya Renee McCauley
Tonya Renee McCauley, 27, of Linville, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Fulks Run.
She was born Nov. 10, 1991, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of Stewart “Andy” of Broadway and Penny Simmers McCauley, who preceded her in death.
Tonya was a cabinet maker at Merillat in Mount Jackson.
Surviving in addition to her father are four brothers, Justin McCauley and Daryl McCauley, both of Broadway, Brandon McCauley and Andrew McCauley, both of Richmond; aunts, Crystal Mongold and husband, John, of Linville, Jane McCauley, of Broadway, and Gloria McCauley, of Timberville; uncles, Kenny McCauley, of Woodstock, and Shawn McCauley, of Harrisonburg; grandmother, Shirley McCauley, of Staunton; girlfriend, Amanda Tester; a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two special cousins, Zoey and Emmy.
The body was cremated. A gathering will be held for friends and family 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the VFW in Fulks Run.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
