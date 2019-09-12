Tracy Edward Gibson, 83, formerly of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Accordius Health at Waynesboro.
Mr. Gibson was born March 2, 1936, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Homer and Addie Morris Gibson.
On Nov. 22, 1969, he married Evelyn Souder Gibson, who preceded him in death on Nov. 28, 2017.
Tracy was employed with Metro Pants, Pep Boys Automotive and retired from Tyson Foods.
He is survived by his sons, Dale Gibson and Lucas E. Gibson; daughters, Tina Hammers and husband, Eddie; Sherri Holder and husband, Adam, and Jacey Gibson; brothers, George Gibson, Tyler Gibson and Clarence Gibson; grandchildren, Dustin Diehl, Devan Holder, Haven Reed, Hayze Reed, Delina Phillips, Cassie Taylor and Megan Hayes; and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Rick Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Rescue Squad, 810 Augusta Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441.
Condolences may by shared at www.kygers.com.
