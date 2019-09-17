Vallie May Johnson Stroop
Vallie May Johnson Stroop, 90, of Rockingham, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 17, 1929, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Levi Franklin and Sallie Fitzwater Johnson.
Vallie May worked as a waitress at Bar-B-Q Ranch, and was a secretary for Reserve Life Insurance Co. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville, where she served in many capacities. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Chimney Rock VFW Post 9660, where she orchestrated the Friday night music called Spike’s Jam Session. She clogged with the Massanutten Cloggers for a number of years. She sang with her husband, Spike, on the Valley Barn Dance in Harrisonburg on WSVA, and sang on WSIG, WHBG, and WHSV. She was part of the Cactus Kiddy Club on WHSV. She and Spike were inducted in to the Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame in August 2008. She and Spike were very active in benefits and fundraisers.
On Dec. 12, 1945, she married Sidney “Spike” R. Stroop, who preceded her in death May 30, 2010.
Surviving are three daughters, Patricia Gale Weaver, of Mathias, W.Va., Gloria J. Jenkins and husband, Dwight C., of Luray, and Ginny Stroop (Jerry) of Rockingham; one son, Justin W. Stroop, of Brandywine, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many others that she considered family.
One son, Vernon Franklin Stroop, and two brothers, Albert “Zeke” Johnson and Clarence Fitzwater, preceded her in death.
The Revs. Ernest Halterman, Guy Ferrell and Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Singers Glen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 15266 New Market Road, Timberville, VA 22853; or VFW Post 9660, P.O. Box 847, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
