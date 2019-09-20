Venda Gooden King
Venda Gooden King, 75, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Lester Lee and Gladys K. (Morris) Gooden.
Venda retired from Dunham Bush as an assembler after 20 years of employment. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star Milnes Chapter No. 3 in Shenandoah, and enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. She was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Elkton, where her husband has been pastor since 1991. She was a devoted wife, an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
On May 24, 1963, she married Billy King, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Billy Douglas King II, of Harrisonburg; daughter, Lora Ferrell and husband, Michael, of Elkton; brothers, Galen Gooden, of Grottoes, and Dallas Gooden and wife, Patty, of California; sister, Lois Hensley and husband, David, of Elkton; grandchildren, Savannah Colby Gentry and husband, Casey, Michael Irving Ferrell II, Maggie Mae Ferrell and fiance’, Matthew Anderson, and Noah Douglas Ferrell; great-grandchildren, Kendall Gentry and Xander Gentry; special friend, Joe McAlister; and caregivers, Christy McAlister and Catie McAlister.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Freewill Baptist Church in Elkton.
The Rev. Todd Tennant will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Freewill Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.