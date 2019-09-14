Albert ‘Al’ Lee Crow
Albert “Al” Lee Crow, 87, of Manassas, departed his life on this earth on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
He was the son of the late Archie Campbell Crow and Emma Julia Sawyer Crow, born on July 20, 1932.
On May 22, 1954, he married his beloved wife, Nevia Ellen Turner, of Fulks Run.
He graduated from Porlock High School in 1950, and then attended Staunton Military Academy for one year. Following that, he received a four-year athletic scholarship to The College of William and Mary in football. His career was interrupted as a result of being drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict.
He returned to William and Mary and completed his bachelor’s of science and master’s of education in physical education.
Al was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play professional football for the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and the Boston Patriots prior to beginning his lifelong career in education.
Al was a physical education teacher, driver’s ed instructor, coach of football, baseball, wrestling and track before being named the athletic director of Osbourn High School.
When Osbourn Park High School opened, he became their first activities director and enjoyed a successful career there until his retirement in 1991. He was honored by the school naming the football stadium Al Crow Stadium.
After retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Crow enjoyed eleven years on the mission field in East Africa. He and Mrs. Crow have been active members of Manassas Baptist Church since 1961 serving as deacons, Sunday School teachers, scout leaders and many other roles.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nevia; his son, Scott (Sandy) Crow; grandsons, Joshua and Matthew Crow; a great-grandson, Greyson Crow; brothers, Billy (Judi) Crow and Frank (Linda) Crow, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Al’s life will be held at Manassas Baptist Church on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation in Al’s name to the Manassas Baptist Church Mission Fund, 8730 Sudley Road, Manassas VA, 20110.
