Charles David Zigler passed away suddenly Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born in Timberville on April 14, 1924, to Howard and Margaret Smucker Zigler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen, on Sept. 23, 2018. He was also preceded in death by three sons, Robin, Dwight and Danny.
Surviving are his sister, Sara Zigler Knupp of Radnor, Pa., and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Savage Parker of Nokesville. He is also survived by his sons, David Zigler of Delaplane, and Alan D. Zigler of Timberville, and their wives, two nephews, Sam Knupp and Ben Knupp, both of Pennsylvania, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Charles was a World War II vet, loved his country and had a lifetime interest in politics. He loved his family, especially his sister Sara, and his grandchildren.
He was a school teacher, teaching and coaching in Page, Shenandoah and Fauquier counties of Virginia.
Charles was a resident of VMRC for the past six years. The family expresses their appreciation to the ministry and care he received while there (not enough space here to name them all).
Charles donated his remains to the Virginia State Anatomical Program and requested no memorial service.
He was sharp of mind and wit until the end, and is will be missed by anyone who knew him.
