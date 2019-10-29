Curtis Perry Austin
Curtis Perry Austin, 87, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Austin was born May 7, 1932, in Shenandoah, and was the son of the late Chelous and Lena (Dovel) Austin.
Mr. Austin served in the United States Navy; 1952-1956. He was employed as a U.S.D.A. meat inspector for the Va. Department of Agriculture and was a member of the Church of the Valley. He was a talented musician that enjoyed the harmonica, mandolin, organ and he enjoyed playing for family and friends.
On March 8, 1953, he married Betty Jean May Austin, who preceded him in death on Oct. 14, 1977.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Austin; two sisters, Theo “Jackie” Stanley and Janice Gardiner, and three brothers, Lawrence Austin, Wiley Austin, and Paul Austin.
Mr. Austin is survived by three sons, Wayne and wife, Sandra, of Orange, Greg and wife, Beth, and Andy and wife, Joyce, all of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Kimberly King, Andrea Wheeler, Laura Turner, Tyler Austin and Benjamin Austin; seven great-grandchildren, Cara King, Trinity Wheeler, Destiny Wheeler, Austin Wheeler, Caroline Austin, Kennedey Turner and Bristol Turner, and special nieces and nephews.
Mr. Austin will be taken to the Church of the Valley in Shenandoah, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Friends may visit the home of Andy at any time.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Church of the Valley, with the Rev. Jim Bebber officiating.
Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Page County Dialysis Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville VA 22908.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
