Donald Jacob ‘Jake’ Bell
Donald Jacob “Jake” Bell, 85, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Jake was born on Oct. 13, 1933, in Luray, and was the son of the late Hubert “Liberty” and Anna (Lloyd) Bell. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Seekford Bell; daughter, Donna Bell Epping (Dennis) of Luray; a granddaughter, Ashley Epping, and a grandson, Kyle Epping. Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy Gordon (Walton) and Judy Aleshire, of Luray, and three sisters-in-law, Nancy G. Bell, of Luray, Sarah Bell, of Luray, and Dorothy Bell, of Wichita, Kan. He was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Bell Kibler, and three brothers, Walton “Buddy” Bell, Julian Bell and Ronald “Ronnie” Bell. He was also preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Kenneth Thompson Kibler and one sister-in-law, June Short Bell.
Jake graduated from Luray High School in 1952. After high school, he served in the U.S Navy from March 2, 1953 until Feb. 13, 1957. After serving, he worked at the Shell Gas Station in Luray. After, he proceeded to work for all the local Tastee Freezes as the resident maintenance man. He then proceeded to work for the Architecture Woodworking Incorporation (AWI) as a finishing carpenter until he retired. He enjoyed hunting, archery, fishing, golfing, square dancing, carpentry work and attending all his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. He was a member of Fletcher’s Chapel and attended Mount Zion Church of the Brethren.
Jake was voted most popular and most mischievous by his high school senior class. He entertained many with stories from his younger days. He was full of life, still doing flips off the diving board at the age of seventy-four. Jake will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will begin Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, with the funeral services starting at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Luray Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835 or to Mount Zion Church of the Brethren, 1177 Mt. Zion Road, Luray, VA 22835.
