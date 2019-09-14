Dorothy Anne Briehl
Dorothy Anne Briehl, age 95, of Staunton, died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Legacy of North Augusta in Staunton.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 22, 1924 in Charleston, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Popham) Davis.
She graduated from Charleston High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, where she met Mark R. Briehl. She later worked for the American Postal Workers Union hospital plan as an office supervisor in Silver Spring, Maryland. Dorothy was a good cook and enjoyed setting a table for friends and family. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Staunton, and on the altar care team while health allowed. Her sense of humor and can-do attitude won many friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Legacy, her residence the past four years, for their compassion and excellent care.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Renee Landsman of Gaithersburg, Maryland., Mark (Pam) Briehl of Elkton, and Gregory Briehl of Earlysville; six grandchildren, Alan Landsman, Micah and Tim Briehl, Krister, Kristian and Liam Briehl, and one great-grandchild, Sophia Briehl. Her sisters, Betty Woodyard and Shelby Jean Leahy, also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mark, brothers, Fred Davis and Kenneth Davis, and sisters, Marie Rhoden and Barbara Sweeny.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rob McCarty officiating. A reception will follow.
Dorothy donated her body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program for medical school use; interment of cremated remains will take place later at Pleasant View Lutheran Church on Spring Hill Road, Staunton.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2807 N. Augusta Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.