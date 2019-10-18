Francis Paul Pieszak, 96, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at TimberView Crossing Assisted Living Facility in Timberville.
He was born Oct. 11, 1923, in Needham, Mass., son of the late Frank and Mary Belski Pieszak.
Mr. Pieszak was an architect for the state of Connecticut. He received his master's from Syrucuse University. He served in the United States Navy during W.W. II.
He had been married 60 years to Ellen Jane Pollard Pieszak, who preceded him in death Aug. 31, 2015.
He is survived by two daughters, Valerie Holcomb and Temmy Ann Pieszak Miller, both of Connecticut; two sons, Paul Pieszak of Connecticut and Jan Pieszak of California, and five grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to dellingerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.