Jack R. Flick Sr.
Jack R. Flick Sr., 86, of Weyers Cave, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Jack was born June 19, 1933, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Paul Davis and Edmonia Hickman Flick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Douglas Flick (Doug).
Jack was raised in Washington, D.C., and was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. He served in the U.S. Army as staff sergeant. during the Korean War. He was a foster “dad” to eight children as well as helping to raise his brother, Ronnie. He worked in the tile and marble industry for over 40 years before retiring. During his retirement, he went on to drive a school and transit bus for the City of Harrisonburg. In the early 1960s, he served as a member of the Charlottesville/Albemarle Rescue Squad. Jack was very active in recent years at the VFW Post 632, serving as Post Commander several times as well as Commander of District 11. Jack was a current member of the Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton.
He is survived by his devoted and loving companion, Carol Ann Burkholder; son, Jack R. Flick Jr. and wife, Peggy; three daughters, Teresa Morris and husband, Steve, Margie Petersen and Jackie Justice and husband, Gary; stepdaughter, Debbie Neff; brothers, Ronnie and Danny Flick; sister, Alice Stephenson; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
