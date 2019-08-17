Kenneth M. Hansen
Kenneth M. Hansen, died on Aug. 15, 2019, at 92 years of age. He was born on March 31, 1927, in Woodhaven, New York, the son of Sigurd and Johanne Hansen.
Kenneth served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Stone as a Seaman First Class during the Second World War, and graduated from Jamaica High School, in Jamaica, New York, after his wartime service concluded.
He married in 1966, to Lillian nee Ellingsen, and sired two sons, Paul and Scott.
Kenneth was an avid skier, having been a member of the Lake Placid Ski Club. He enjoyed boating, deep sea fishing, woodworking and carpentry. He was also handy at turning a wrench. Vocationally, he was a jack of all trades. He was part owner in a sand and gravel company on Long Island, New York. He also built several houses as a private contractor on Long Island.
He resided in Fort Salonga, New York, with his wife and children until he moved with his family to the Shenandoah Valley, where he realized his dream of farming on a small scale. He was drawn to the Valley as it reminded him of his parents’ original home in Norway. He was a member of Church of the Lamb in Elkton. He was always willing to extend a kind word, helping hand or a tootsie roll to a friend or stranger alike.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Elise Schaefer of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lillian, and their two sons, Paul and Scott, daughter-in-law, Zoe, and his grandchildren, Jakob, Ellie, Sadie and Liam Hansen.
A Service of Remembrance will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Church of the Lamb in Elkton, limited seating.
Everyone is invited to attend the reception following the service at Brix and Columns Winery, 1501 Dave Berry Road in McGaheysville.
Burial will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Lamb, 100 North Fifth St., Elkton VA, 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
