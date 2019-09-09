Orville Leo Collins, 73, of Timberville, died Sept. 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Cumberland, Maryland, and was a son of the late Carl Denver and Bertha Alma Nesselrodt Collins.
He worked as a carpenter for various businesses. He was a past member of Crestview Church of God in Timberville and attended Fairview Church of the Brethren near Timberville. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
On Feb. 2, 1968, he married the former Bonnie Lou Southerly, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lori Ann Miller and husband, Mike, of Broadway, and Lisa Lynn Thacker and husband, Harold, of Timberville; two grandchildren, Jared Michael Miller, of Broadway, and Forrest Allen Miller and wife, Kendra, of Timberville; two brothers, Carl Randall Collins and wife, Blanche, of Timberville, and Donald Ray Collins Sr. and wife, Melissa, of New Market, and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Lee Collins.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway by Marlin Fulk. Burial with military honors will follow at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed except during the visitation time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
