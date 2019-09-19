Reuel Lee ‘Pete’ Stroop
Reuel Lee “Pete” Stroop, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Stroop was born on Jan. 3, 1932, in Singers Glen, and was the son of the late Lester and Rebecca Griffith Stroop. He served as a corporal in the United States Army during the Koren War. He retired from Car Quest, which was formally known as Big A Automotive. He was a champion duck pin bowler, who also loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
On July 10, 1961, he married the former Vada Riggleman, who preceded him in death on March 8, 1986.
Surviving is a son, Randy Stroop and companion, Donna Crumpton, of Harrisonburg; a sister, Maxine Perry, of Harrisonburg, and a granddaughter, Rylee Stroop.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Stroop was preceded in death by his step daughter, Susan Lewis.
The Rev. Adam Blagg will conduct a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Greenmount Cemetery, with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullehfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
