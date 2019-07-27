Richard “Rick” Martin Brown
Richard “Rick” Martin Brown, 70, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 1, 1948, in Shenandoah, and was the son of Chairmaine (Roudabush) Brown of Shenandoah, and the late Richard Russell Brown.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Brown and Johnny Brown, and one grandson, Derek Brown.
He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Rick enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. He liked to spend time outdoors and visiting Elk Horn Lake. He was a devoted husband, wonderful dad and grandad and will be greatly missed by those who loved him. He worked construction for many years and retired from Howell Metals.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha Ann (Freeze) Brown; son, Lawton Brown and wife, Alicia, of Crimora; daughter, Karen Breeden and husband, Kenny, of Shenandoah; brothers, Bruce W. Brown and wife, Brenda, of Shenandoah, and Robert Brown and companion, Mary, of Luray; sister, Barbara Kestner and husband, Denny, of Nelson County; grandchildren, Justin Breeden, Kristopher Brown, and Allyson Brown, and one great-grandchild, Jace Breeden.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may also call at the Brown home at any time.
Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during Rick’s illness.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
