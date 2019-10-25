Roy Lee Hensley, 80, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton, where he has resided since early 2016.
He was born Nov. 2, 1938, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Leon and Eula (Shifflett) Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Hensley and brother-in-law, Gary M. Shifflett.
He is survived by his one daughter, Lori Atkins and husband, Shane; two grandsons, Brandon Hensley and friend, Meagan Armentrout, and Bryston Atkins; one great-granddaughter, Abby Grace Hensley; two sisters, Ann Comer and husband, Jerry, of Shenandoah, S. Kay Shifflett of Elkton; brother, Greg Hensley and wife, Lois, of Elkton; sister-in-law, Pat Hensley of Elkton, and a number of cousins, nephews and nieces.
Roy graduated from Elkton High School in 1957. He served in the Army for two years and the Reserves for a couple of years afterwards. He worked for Monger Coal and Oil for years and then retired from Merck Corporation in 1999 as a pipefitter/rigger after 29 years of service.
He was a member of East Point United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved nature, fishing and playing tennis. He also enjoyed playing cards, ping-pong and board games. He loved his easy rock music and had a wonderful sense of humor and wit about him in telling stories and jokes that made everyone laugh and smile.
He was a very loving, caring and FUN father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and neighbor to so many.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastors Kam Stabler and Rick Robertson officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at Elk Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Point United Methodist Church, 6439 East Point Road, Elkton VA 22827.
A very special thanks to Encompass Health, First Choice Home Health Hospice and Journey’s Crossing for the wonderful care provided.
