Sgt. Charles (Chuck) Ray Seekford
Sgt. Charles (Chuck) Ray Seekford, age 75, died in Gladys on July 31, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1944, to the late Mr. George and Mrs. Audrey Seekford in Luray, Virginia.
Graveside funeral services with military rites will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Falling River Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
