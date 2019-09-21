Sheldon O. Simmons
Sheldon O. Simmons, 84, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Sheldon was born in Sugar Grove, West Virginia, on June 1, 1935, a son of the late Myra Alice (Mitchell) and William Luther Simmons.
He retired from Airgas in Harrisonburg, and later worked for the Harrisonburg Auto Auction part-time. He was a member of Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren and had served in the U.S. Army.
On Nov. 11, 1961, he was united in marriage to Annie (Rexrode) Simmons, who survives.
Sheldon is also survived by a daughter, Shelby Simmons of Bridgewater; a son, Jeffrey Simmons and wife, Audrey, of Dayton; sisters, Doris Willett of Merritt Island, Florida, and Peggy Renner and husband, William, of Funkstown, Maryland; a brother, Herman Simmons of Hinton; granddaughter, Brittany Simmons, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Leota Willson, Frances “Sis” Oland, Norman Simmons, and Stelman “Gabe” Simmons; brothers-in-law, Bill Willson, Edwin Oland and Robert “Bob” Willett, and sister-in-law, JoAnn Simmons.
A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, with Pastor LaDawn Knicely officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Per Sheldon’s wishes, he will be cremated with a private burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, American Heart Assoc., 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060, and/or Beaver Creek Church Building Fund., 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
