Thomas Randolph Fleming
Thomas Randolph Fleming, 86, of Mount Jackson passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. The Rev. Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery.
Thomas was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Mount Jackson. He was the son of the late Carl and Madelyn Long Fleming Sr. He was born a farmer, but at the age of 18, he had to put farming aside to defend his country in the U.S. Army. After serving his country honorably, he returned home to live out his life as a farmer. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Fleming and a brother, Carl Fleming Jr.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Ann; a daughter, Patricia Combs and husband, Bryan; a sister, Helen Hawkins and husband, Carroll; three grandchildren, Emily Lawrence and husband, Chris, Lindsay Wolverton and husband, Zachary, and Michael Combs, and one great-grandson, Lucas Lawrence.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation 1250 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037.
