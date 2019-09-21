V. Ansell ‘Slim’ Hawkins
V. Ansell “Slim” Hawkins, 90, of Newport News, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in his home at The Hidenwood. He was born in Luray, and came to Newport News in 1947 as an apprentice draftsman at the NN Shipyard, from where he retired as an engineering supervisor in 1990. He is survived by his perfect children, Liz Barrows, Mary Wicks (John), and Ansell Hawkins, and adored grandchildren, Erin, Carly, Amy and Matt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, his parents, two brothers and a sister.
Slim was always willing to serve his community, from his Army service to volunteering for PAA as a trustee and driver for Meals on Wheels. He also contributed at church, where he served on the board and in Stephen Ministries. He was a Master Gardener and enjoyed traveling and baking. Friends and family enjoyed his creations, especially roses, bread and truffles. Slim was much loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peninsula Agency on Aging. A memorial service will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6807 Huntington Ave., Newport News. Bring your memories to share as we visit.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.