Victorene Virginia Custer
Victorene Virginia (Rene) Custer, 91, of Quicksburg, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Victorene was born in Rockingham County on Nov. 2, 1927. She was a daughter of the late Wade and Pearl Runion.
Victorene was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Custer, and two sons, Allen and Thomas Custer.
She is survived by three sons, Kenneth (Gene) Custer and wife, Grace, Charles Custer, and Steven Custer and wife, Doris; two daughters, Carolyn (Susie) Schwartz and husband, Jimmy and Vickie Holler and husband, Jack; a sister, Velma Knight; 15 grandchildren and 27 great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Valley Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at Woods Chapel, New Market, with Pastor Tim Miller and Pastor Kevin Garber officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Clifton Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Mount Clifton Cemetery, 2667 Gravel Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
