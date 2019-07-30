Virgil ‘Leon’ Bolen
Virgil “Leon” Bolen, 89, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home. He was born on Sept. 1, 1929, in Luray and was the son of the late Osborne and Reva Grandstaff Bolen.
Leon joined the Air Force, serving in the World War II, Korean and Vietnam era. He retired with 20 years of service. Leon was a member of the Page Valley Baptist Church.
On Sept. 4, 1954, he married Loretta Lowery Bolen, who survives.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Steven “Bo” Bolen and wife, Karen, of Luray; three grandchildren, Sara Sager, Dana Blakemore and Aaron Bolen; two stepgrandsons, Sean and Kirby Wine; one great-grandson, Ethan Sager; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Mikey and Sadie Wine. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Foltz and Lula Jean “Suzy” Hilliards, of Luray; and a brother, Douglas Bolen, of Luray. He was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Bolen.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery.
