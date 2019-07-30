Virginia B. Harless
Virginia B. Harless, 90, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Doey’s House. Born Tuesday, Aug. 21, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Samuel Brittain Bowman and the late Miriam Juanita (Lindsey) Bowman.
She received her Master’s in Diagnostic and Reading K-12 and Learning. She was a lifelong educator, retiring at the age of 84, doing what she loved. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara E. McLaughlin (Philip) of Hagerstown, Md.; son, Donald Quincy (Quin) Yowell II, of Washington, D.C.; and sister, Juanita Cummins, of Wenatchee, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennett Lee Harless; two sisters; and two brothers.
Services and inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amazing Facts, P.O. Box 1058, Roseville, CA 95678 or Adventist Frontier Missions, 107 E. Ferry St., Berrien Springs, MI 49103.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.
