Virginia Cora Foster
Virginia Cora Foster, 83, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her home.
Virginia was born on Aug. 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Pauline C. (Howdyshell) Cupp and Thomas B. Smiley.
She retired from Perdue after 30 years of service and enjoyed farming.
On March 20, 1960, she was united in marriage to Paul Joseph Foster, who preceded her in death.
Virginia is survived by a daughter, Lyvonne Ann Leach of Bridgewater; sons, Paul Wayne Foster, Jr., of Falls Church, and Tommy Martin Foster of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Craig Allen Foster, and Alex Tyler Foster and great-grandson, Carter Foster.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Tony Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
