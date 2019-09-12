Virginia Isabelle Hawkins, 75, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home.
Born in Rockingham on Nov. 26, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Edward and Odessa Harris Hawkins. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Louise Hawkins, Elizabeth Morris and Willie Craun, and her brothers, John Hawkins, Robert Hawkins, Harry Hawkins and Charles James “Buck” Hawkins.
Mrs. Hawkins enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, working puzzles and shopping.
She is survived by her two daughters, Loretta “Lori” Sumner and her husband, Jimmy, of McGaheysville, and Maureen “Marlene” Breeden of Sevierville, Tenn.; her grandchildren, PJ Cubbage, Jessica Breeden, Spencer Cubbage, Jeremy Cubbage, Bentley Sumner, Gladys Feaganes, Brandon Sumner and Katze Callihan; 20 great-grandchildren; and her special friends, Kerry Bare, Candy Breeden and Jen Paugh.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Lori Sumner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.