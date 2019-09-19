Virginia ‘Sit’ Frances Dove Smith
Virginia “Sit” Frances Dove Smith, 94, of Baker, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the residence of her son.
Born on July 2, 1925 in Bergton, she was the daughter of the late William Harrison Dove and Bessie Lee Crider Dove.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Arkansaw Community Association. She was a homemaker, quiltmaker, and had worked as an apple picker for Brent Billmeyer and Baden Larrick. She was a beloved mother and grandma to all who entered her life.
On April 15, 1943, Virginia happily married Clyde William Smith at the Fravels Run Stoney Ridge parsonage, now known as Big Ridge Road in Baker, West Virginia. God blessed them with 45 years of marriage.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde William Smith, on July 23, 1988; her beautiful daughter, Barbara Ann, on Aug. 12, 1962; two brothers, David S. Dove and Freddie L. Dove; five sisters, Delia N. Miller, Lucy E. Fitzwater, Zada M. Kline, Lennis M. Fitzwater and Shirley R. Mondgold, and grandsons-in-law, Berry Ray and Jason Foltz.
She is survived by two sons, Gerald W. Smith (Martha) and Timothy M. Smith (Nancy), both of Baker; five granddaughters, Shawn R. Gilbert (Robert), Tessa A. Foltz and Shelly F. Wilkins (Brent), all of Baker, Sheena L. Moyers (Joey) of Mathias, West Virginia, and Paula C. Smith (Randall Collier) of Brandywine, West Virginia; 10 great-grandchildren, Jade Foltz, Rayann Foltz, Cully Wilkins, Savannah Wilkins and Mason Wilkins, all of Baker, Brooklin Gilbert of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, and Brooke Moyers, Leah Moyers, Autumn Moyers and Kelsey Moyers, all of Mathias, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Gary Koontz and the Rev. Michael Funkhouser at Zion Lutheran Church, 353 Arkansaw Road, Baker, W.Va.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Memorial donations may be made to the Arkansaw Community Association, P.O. Box 53, Baker, WV 26801 or Grant Memorial Hospice, Hospice Promise Foundation 100 Hospital Dr. Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
