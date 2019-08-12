Vivian Eaton Harrison, loving mother and friend, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at her home at the age of 100.
Vivian was born Feb. 21, 1919, to the late William and Edna Neff Eaton in Winchester, Va. She moved to the Broadway area as a young child and lived her entire life in the Broadway area. On June 30, 1940, she was united in marriage to F.H. Harrison Jr., who preceded her in death on May 25, 2006, after 65 years of marriage.
Three sons, Buddy F. Harrison and wife, Sue, of Broadway, Robert W. Harrison and wife, Mary Ellen, of Broadway, and Wayne Harrison, of Cross Keys, survive. Her daughter, Christine Harrison Bradshaw and husband, Steve, of New Market, also survive.
Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Douglas Harrison, of Broadway, Sharon Harrison, of New Market, Barbara Harrison Manley, of Garden City, N.Y., Gina Harrison Underwood, of Farmington, N.M., Keith Fulk, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Cathy Fulk of Harrisonburg.
She was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren, Jessica Harrison, Emily Davis, Elizabeth Lam, Jillian Manley, Ryan Manley, Chase Lambert, Madison Lambert, Chance Fulk, Iris Fulk, and Virginia “Gigi” Fulk, along with many nieces and nephews.
Vivian had a wonderful sense of humor, a true desire for adventure, loved to travel, and was a lifelong reader and learner of new things. She was a devoted and active member of Bethlehem United Church of Christ at Tenth Legion. She was an avid gardener and always liked to have fresh flowers in her home. She took up quilting after her children left home and produced many quilts that she shared with family, friends, and the Church Bazaar. She lived her life quietly caring for others at critical times in their lives, helping not only by words but also by deeds of kindness. Above all, she loved and cherished her family. She was a beautiful spirit who will be missed by all whose life she touched.
There will be a visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Aug. 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. The casket will be closed.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Bethlehem United Church of Christ on Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank Ann Morris, Lois Jett, Barbara Cantrell, and Connie Ritchie for the loving care they provided. The family would also like to express appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Sentara/RMH Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Stone Church at Tenth Legion, 11923 North Valley Pike, Broadway, VA 22815.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
