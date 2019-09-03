Walter Edward Counts, 67, of Dayton, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He had not been in good health for one and half years. He was born July 27, 1952, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Gilbert and Mabel Showalter Counts.
Walter lived his entire life in the Spring Creek area. He was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and had been employed with Rockingham Precast. He enjoyed hunting and was a very hardworking man.
On Feb. 14, 1981, he married the former Charlene Life Caracofe, who survives.
He is also survived by son, Robert Counts and wife, Sandy, of Clover Hill; daughter, Stacie Counts, of McGaheysville; sons, Christopher and Charles Caracofe, both of Mount Solon; daughter, Amanda Teter and his favorite son-in-law, Dusty, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Zach, Jacob, Gracie Mae and Drew; great-grandson, Landon; brothers, Winston and George Counts; sisters, Shelia Shifflett and Jenell Sipos; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Counts, and his stepmother, Carolyn Counts.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Margaret Michael officiating. Burial will be in Weavers Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the Hahn Cancer Center staff, Palliative Care Staff and second floor staff at Sentara RMH; a special thanks to Dr. Robinson and Dr. King.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hahn Cancer Center, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.