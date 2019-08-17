Wampler G. ‘Junior’ Hottinger Jr.
Wampler Gust “Junior” Hottinger Jr., 68, a resident of Dayton, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Hottinger was born on Oct. 27, 1950, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Wampler “Frank” and Helen Wease Hottinger. He served in United States Marines. He worked for Kawneer Manufacturing until its closing. He loved hunting and fishing.
On Aug. 12, 1970, he married Sharon Wimer Hottinger, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Shawn Hottinger, Angela Hottinger; siblings, Marvin Hottinger and wife, Bobby, Brenda Hamilton, Carl Hottinger, Sharon Lynne Hottinger; two grandchildren, Jant Knott and Leah Hottinger.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hottinger was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Collins.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
At his request, the body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.