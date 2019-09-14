Wilda ‘Grace’ Showalter Rhodes
Wilda “Grace” (Showalter) Rhodes, 97, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Rhodes was born on Nov. 18, 1921, in Dayton, and was a daughter of the late John and Wilda Gertrude (Brunk) Showalter. She was a longtime member of the Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church and was a home maker.
On June 14, 1944, she married Roy Franklin Rhodes, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Rhodes is survived by her children, Linda Rohrer and husband, Phillip, of Dayton, Virginia Ann Burkholder of Dayton, Leroy Franklin Rhodes and wife, Reba, of Bridgewater, Sheldon Brunk Rhodes and wife, Mary Jane, of Dayton, Wilson Showalter Rhodes and wife, Margaret, of Dayton, Emma Lou Showalter of Dayton, James Milton Rhodes and wife, Mary Ethel, of Dayton, Raymond Rohrer Rhodes and wife, Donna, of Dayton, Clyde Douglas Rhodes and wife, Amy, of Dayton; one sister, Martha Shank of Dayton; 51 grandchildren; 106 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Anna Shank and husband, DP, Harry Showalter, John Showalter and wife, Blanche, Maude Knicely and husband, Marvin, Robert Showalter and wife, Mary, and Gabriel Showalter; brother-in-law, Warren Shank; sons-in-law, Mark Burkholder and Willis Showalter; granddaughter, Phyllis Showalter and husband, Scott, and great-grandchildren, Shayla Showalter, Christina Showalter and Jackson Roy Good.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church, with the ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to the home of her son, James Rhodes, at 3077 Ottobine Road, Dayton, where the family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, until 8 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
