Wilda Mae Burkholder Rhodes
Wilda Mae Burkholder Rhodes, 88, a resident of Dayton, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at her home. She had been in failing health for several years.
Mrs. Rhodes was born May 4, 1931, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late John S. and Vernie (Knicely) Burkholder.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Mennonite Church and she attended Oakland View School.
On Oct. 11, 1951, she married Joseph D. Rhodes, who preceded her in death on June 27, 1999.
Surviving are three sons and three daughters, Gary Rhodes and wife, Mary, of Dayton, Dwight Rhodes and wife, Lois, of Frankfort, Ohio, Owen Lee Rhodes and wife, Ellen, of Dayton, Donna Rhodes and husband, Raymond, of Dayton, Doris Beery and husband, Sheldon, of Rockingham, and Joanne Good and husband, Richard, of Dayton; sisters, Norma Koogler, Anna Burkholder, Mildred Knicely and husband, Lowell; sisters-in-law, Martha Burkholder, Virginia Ann Burkholder and Vada Rhodes; brothers-in-law, John Rodes and Allen Beery; 35 grandchildren; 94 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Rhodes was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Burkholder, Vernon Burkholder and wife, Betty, and Mark Burkholder; three sisters, Sadie Rodes, Beulah Koogler and husband, Paul, and Eunice Beery; a brother-in-law, Ervin Koogler; one grandson, William Beery; and one great-granddaughter, Maria Rhodes.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body was taken back to her home, 3452 Coakley Town Road, Dayton, VA 22821, where friends were received Monday.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
