William L. Price
William “Bill” Lee Price, 74, of Bergton, walked through the gates of Heaven to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, July 12, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Price was born May 29, 1945 in Shenandoah County and was a son of the late Jesse and Dorothy Stroop Price.
He was a supervisor and machine man for George’s Food. Bill was a charter member of the Bergton Volunteer Fire Company and served on the board of directors until his death. He loved hunting, especially turkey and deer, and passed his love for hunting onto his daughter. Until his health no longer permitted him, he attended New Life Apostolic Church in Mathias, W.Va. He knew his Lord and testified to many what God had done for him. Bill always had a smile on his face and will be missed by all who knew him.
On June 1, 1964, he married the former Carole Thomas, who survives.
Also surviving is a daughter; Melissa Price and partner Charles Mongold, of Mathias, W.Va.; a granddaughter; Leeah Rickard, of Mathias, W.Va.; and her father; John Rickard, of Luray; two sisters; Ruth Stultz, of Basye and Jane Dove, of Timberville; and two brothers; James Price, of Timberville and Bruce Price, of Broadway; mother- in-law, Alta Orebaugh, of New Market.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Price.
The Rev. Arlena Mongold and Dennis Lantz will conduct a Celebration of Life memorial at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3 p.m.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
