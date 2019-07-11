William ‘Billy’ Lawrence Lam
William (Billy) Lawrence Lam, 94, of 224 Kensington Drive, Elkton, Va., went to be with his Lord on July 8, 2019, at his home. Billy was the son of Lawrence and Gertie Lam of Elkton.
Billy graduated from Elkton High School in 1942 and later attended Bridgewater College. He married Mildred (Millie) Thomas Lam on April 25, 1943.
Billy, along with his brother, Leo, founded and operated Lam Bros. Construction Co. in the 1940s. He also was one of the contractors who built the Massanutten Ski Slopes. Billy was diverse in his businesses, owning and operating an Allis-Chalmers farm equipment company, and an automobile sales company and, again, with his brother, Leo, operated the Lam Convenience Store, lunch counter, bowling alley and pool room. They also operated two farms.
Billy, as a teenager, traveled with the founder of the Elkton Pentecostal Church, the Rev. Edgar Ridenhour, to play and sing as new churches were established. Billy and Millie were also frequent singers in their home church. Additionally, Billy was co-founder of the Harrisonburg Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship and also was a charter member of the Elkton Ruritan Club. Billy was a gregarious and generous person who served his family, church and community in many ways. He loved having family and friends in his home. During his and Millie’s children’s school years, their home was a magnet for teens with weekly, Friday night, after ball game gatherings, and Sunday afternoons youth softball. Often their home was a B&B for traveling ministers, NYC Fresh Air Children, and youth in need.
Billy was preceded in death by his son, William (Billy), his brother, Leo, and his beloved wife of 72 years, Mildred Thomas Lam.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Lam Mercer, of Elkton; two grandsons, Brent (Pamela) of Elkton, and their children, Sophie, Clay, Naomi and Colin, and Barton, of Winter Park, Fla., and his children, Ava and Fallon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather for visitation at Kyger Funeral Home, Elkton, Friday evening 6 to 8. The public is encouraged to help celebrate Billy’s life at his memorial service that will be conducted on Saturday at the Elkton Pentecostal Church at 4 p.m. The Revs. Eddie Byers and Adam Snow will officiate. A private family burial will be at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Condolences can be sent online to Kyger.
Billy, you are a special gift from God to many here on Earth. We will forever love and miss you, but we rejoice with you as you join your Lord and loved ones in Heaven.
