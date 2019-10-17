William Edward ‘Bill’ Mills
William Edward “Bill” Mills, 89, a resident of Luray, went to be with His Maker on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1930, in Salisbury, Md., and was a son of the late William J. and Mabel P. Mills.
Bill married the love of his life, Hazel T. Mills, on July 17, 1948, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Chris King and husband, Ray, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Priscilla Mills of Culpeper; two granddaughters, Christy Foelsch and husband, Dave, of Leesburg, and Kelly Henshaw and husband, Jeff, of Ashburn; two grandsons, Casey Adams and wife, Amy, and Kenny Adams, all of Maryland; and 11 wonderful great-grandchildren.
Bill was a lifelong printer, having worked for the Federal Government for 20 years, the Salisbury Times for 20 years and the Wall Street Journal for 10 years.
Upon retiring in 1984, Bill and Hazel moved to Page County and became involved in many community projects. The first being to help build Page County’s first Habitat for Humanity home. He was a member of the Page United Methodist Church, Lafayette Lodge 137 AF&AM, Past High Priest of the Page Chapter 4 Royal Arch Masons, Past President of the Stanley Lions Club, Past Worthy Patron and member of the Page Chapter 24 Order of the Eastern Star, and worked with Page County’s first Litter Control Council.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray by the Rev. Laura Stratton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Lodge 137 or to the Page Chapter 24 Order of the Eastern Star.
