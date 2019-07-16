Zacharias Nathan Crouse
Zacharias Nathan Crouse, 27, of Broadway, died July 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 27, 1991, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Earl L. and Patricia S. Crouse, of Broadway.
He worked at Batteries Plus Bulbs.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are one sister, Kristian Crouse Horneber and husband, Jesse, of Harrisonburg; two nieces and one nephew, Madison, Jordan and Benjamin, of Harrisonburg; aunts, Patricia Moubray, of Waynesboro, and Norma Jean Honaker, of Waynesboro; uncles, Randy Simmers and wife, Liz, of Waynesboro, and Bill Crouse and wife, Pam, of Harrisonburg; and cousins, Mike Crouse and wife, Becky, of Front Royal, Lydia and Isabella Simmers, of Waynesboro, Thomas Hartman and wife, Emily, of Bridgewater, and Joey Hartman and wife, Tiffany, of Grottoes.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.