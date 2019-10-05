Zelma Lucille (Custer) Keene
Zelma Lucille (Custer) Keene, 93, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Keene was born on Jan. 11, 1926, in Mount Clinton, and was the daughter of the late Wade Hampton and Ruby (Gladwell) Custer. Zelma retired from Washington Gas Company after more than 30 years. She was a longtime member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church.
On June 24, 1950, she married Carl Keene, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Keene is survived by a sister-in-law, Nancy Custer of Clover Hill; nieces and nephews, Harold Custer and wife, Lynn, Vickie Davis and husband, John, Tina Custer and companion, Dwight, and Gerald Custer and wife, Sue; great-nieces and nephews, Jennifer Martin and husband, Ben, Amber Michael and fiancée, Matt, Mallory Payne and husband, John, Matthew Custer, and Andrew Custer; great-great-nieces and nephews, Nate Koch, Chloe Martin, Alex Martin, and Emmalynn Payne. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Wadie Custer, Roy Custer, Robert Custer, and Howard Custer.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Clover Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Sarah Bailey officiating. Entombment in the mausoleum will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Clover Hill United Methodist Church, 3169 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.